What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Show

Colbert's Painful New Trump Burn Will Have You Wincing Involuntarily

Ouch! The "Late Show" host hits the former president where it hurts.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump’s latest video as an “abomination” for claiming the former president is part of a divine plan.

The video, in the style of Paul Harvey’s 1978 “So God Made a Farmer” speech, claims God made Trump as a tireless “caretaker” for the nation.

“OK, fine, God made Trump,” Colbert allowed. “But God also made that fish in the Amazon that swims up your pee-hole and shoots out spikes so you can’t get it out. So, I’m just saying God’s got a mixed record on making things.”

Colbert then helpfully suggested a vacation destination for Trump.

“By the way, Donald, have you thought about going swimming in the Amazon?”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

Support HuffPost
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides