EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsStephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Mocks Hannity For ‘Desperately’ Trying To Rescue Trump From TV Disaster

Trump's latest Fox News interview didn't go very well.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted a moment during Donald Trump’s latest Fox News interview where Sean Hannity tried to step in and help the former president out.

It didn’t work.

First, Trump offered a nonsensical and unconvincing explanation for posting a pair of images on his Truth Social account that many found ominous: Him with a baseball bat side-by-side with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“After that rambling explanation I think I have a pretty good idea of who got hit in the head with a bat,” Colbert said.

Trump’s interview went so poorly that former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), a longtime defender of the former president, called it “absolutely horrific” and ripped him for “whining.”

It got even more awkward when Hannity brought up the classified documents scandal and, as Colbert put it, “desperately tried to give him an escape route.”

“I can’t imagine you ever saying, ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House, I’d like to look at them,’” Hannity said.

“I would have the right to do that,” Trump insisted.

“I know you, I don’t think you would do it,” Hannity interjected, trying to lead Trump.

“I would have the right to do that, I would do that,” Trump pushed back.

Hannity quickly tried to change the subject: “All right, let me move on.”

Colbert was left in disbelief.

“Objection, objection your honor ― leading the witness and somehow failing to do that,” he cracked. “Does the witness not realize I’m trying to lead him?”

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue:

