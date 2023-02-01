What's Hot

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert stormy daniels

Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

The "Late Show" host drops a very un-refreshing refresher on the former president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert found an unwelcome blast from the past this week as Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels returned to the headlines.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is reportedly set to present evidence to a grand jury over hush money Trump allegedly paid to Daniels during his 2016 campaign ― a move that could ultimately lead to criminal charges against the former president.

Colbert offered a quick refresher on the scandal in which Daniels says she had a sexual relationship with Trump years before the presidency. Trump, she said, asked her to spank him with a copy of a magazine with himself on the cover.

“Now, if you’re having trouble imagining that, it’s all chronicled in the movie, ’50 Shades Of Huhrrll!’” Colbert said, them mimed hurling himself over the image:

And that wasn’t even the most harrowing part of the recap.

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

