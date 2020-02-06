Colbert Gives Senate GOP A Dire Warning Over What Trump Will Do Now

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert warned that President Donald Trump will only be emboldened now that he’s been acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial.

“It’s official: Nothing means anything,” Colbert said. “Right is wrong. Up is down. Missouri is Kansas.”

He said asking for foreign interference in an election is the “new normal.” And he cracked that Democratic presidential candidates have “no choice” but to ask for foreign help ― and did an impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asking Russia to help find the “pee-pee tape.”

Then he issued a warning for the several GOP lawmakers who claim Trump will change as a result of impeachment.

“He’ll be instructed by what occurred here,” an optimistic Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) claimed last week.

“Oh, he’ll be instructed by what occurred here,” Colbert shot back. “Because nothing occurred here.”

He added:

“The only lesson Trump ever learns is that he gets away with everything. Multiple bankruptcies: Nothing. Multiple sexual assault accusations: Nothing. He’s in perfect health despite eating like a rat behind a Bob’s Big Boy: Nothing.”

But Colbert saved some of his harshest words for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine):

TONIGHT: Trump was not legit but the Senate still voted to acquit. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/DhwPZw66WZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 6, 2020