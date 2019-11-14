Colbert Reveals How Trump's Impeachment Is Already Worse Than Nixon’s

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert celebrated Wednesday’s first day of public hearings in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“It’s what we’ve been praying for since the beginning of the Trump presidency,” he cracked. “The end of the Trump presidency.”

Colbert noted the revelation that Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, last week learned of another Trump phone call involving Ukraine.

Taylor testified that a staff member was with Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, during a phone call between Sondland and Trump. The staff member could hear Trump asking about “the investigations.”

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine,” Taylor testified. “Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of [Joe] Biden, which [Trump attorney Rudy] Giuliani was pressing for.”

Colbert said this is worse than the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon ― and put it in perspective... with a picture:

TONIGHT: Stephen breaks down all the big moments from the first day of public impeachment hearings! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gWSSwvhemU — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 14, 2019

Colbert’s “Late Show” team also trolled Trump’s GOP supporters with a special new accessory: fact-canceling headphones.

On #LSSC tonight: Headphones made just for the GOP. pic.twitter.com/n55qfEWhpu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 14, 2019