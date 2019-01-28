Stephen Colbert said not everyone believes President Donald Trump “folded like an origami swan” by reopening the government despite not getting the funding he had been demanding for his proposed border wall.

Namely, Trump himself, who insists he didn’t cave.

As the “Late Show” host pointed out, the deal to reopen the government is for just three weeks ― and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that if a deal for the wall isn’t reached in that time, Trump could shut down the government all over again.

That, said Colbert, could lead to a new definition of insanity:

TONIGHT: Trump threatens a government shutdown do-over if he doesn't get his border wall funding. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/W3oOni3Bdq — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 29, 2019