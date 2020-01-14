Colbert Torches Trump Administration For Failure To Understand 1 Basic Word

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump and his administration can’t quite get their story straight over what led to the decision to assassinate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike earlier this month.

The “Late Show” host said Trump and his administration seem to be struggling with the word “imminent.”

Trump has claimed there was an imminent threat to four U.S. embassies.

However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that he “didn’t see” any specific evidence of the president’s claim about four embassies being targeted.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also seemed to struggle with the word “imminent” by saying, “We don’t know precisely when, and we don’t know precisely where” the threat was.

Colbert then mimicked how a phone call to police might go with such little information: