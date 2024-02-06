EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Show

CBS Censors Stephen Colbert's Blunt One-Fingered Message To Trump

The "Late Show" host offered a pointed reminder to the former president.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert was censored during a gag on “The Late Show” on Monday evening when he delivered a one-fingered salute to Donald Trump.

The former president over the weekend claimed he could flip some blue states in this year’s election, including solidly Democratic New York and New Jersey.

“There is no way on Earth,” Colbert fired back. “Trump is not flipping those states, although I can think of one thing voters from New York and New Jersey would be willing to flip him.”

Colbert demonstrated the unofficial state bird, albeit with a blur over it from the network’s censors:

See more in his Monday night monologue:

