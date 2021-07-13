Donald Trump Jr. attempted to inject some humor into his speech before a friendly crowd at CPAC last weekend. But as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out, the joke didn’t go over well, with the punchline leading to several seconds of awkward silence.

Trump Jr. eventually muttered, “Right?” and then glanced off to the side of the stage.

“Now, I do comedy professionally, so let me explain,” Colbert said. “That is what we in the business call ‘not doing comedy professionally.’ You know you really nailed the punchline when you look off into the distance to see if help is coming.”

Colbert then did his own impression of Trump Jr. flailing on stage, down to the “Right?”:

See more in his Monday night monologue here: