Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump Jr. might soon have to make a choice about his loyalties.

The “Late Show” host noted Wednesday that the eldest son of President Donald Trump was reportedly subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee about his 2017 testimony.

He claimed at the time that he was only “peripherally” aware of negotiations over a potential Trump Tower in Moscow, a claim contradicted by the testimony of former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen reported to prison this week to start his three-year sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud.

Now Trump Jr. may be called the answer for that apparent discrepancy under oath ― and Colbert said that could force the president’s son to make a choice: