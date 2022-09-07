Stephen Colbert Spots The Kinkiest Part Of Trump’s Latest Legal Argument

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert returned from his break and spotted the weird part of former President Donald Trump’s unexpected legal victory.

Trump’s team went to court to try to slow the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents that were found in his Mar-a-Lago home and asked a judge to appoint a “special master” to review the documents.

“I gotta say: ‘special master,’” Colbert said, and just check out his body language:

“Actually sounds kinda kinky,” Colbert said, then deepened his voice: “You will address me as the special master, and you will submit your motion to dismiss no later than 3 p.m. Friday. Now beg for my gavel.”

Colbert got “kinda kinky” again later in the segment when he blasted Trump defenders who claimed that some of the folders marked classified were actually empty ― and insisted that meant it was no big deal.

“How true,” Colbert sarcastically agreed. “Much in the same way finding condoms in your wife’s purse is upsetting, but finding empty condom wrappers in your wife’s purse is fine.”

