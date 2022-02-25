Stephen Colbert Warns Trump Over The 1 Development That Should Most Worry Him

Stephen Colbert spotted one bit of news about the escalating crisis in Ukraine that should be especially worrisome to former President Donald Trump.
That’s President Joe Biden’s decision to sanction not only Russian President Vladimir Putin over the attack on Ukraine but also the “corrupt billionaires” and their families who are close to the Kremlin.
“Of course, that’s emotionally and financially close to the Kremlin,” Colbert said. “They could still live at Mar-a-Lago.”
