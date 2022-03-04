Entertainment

'Late Show' Audience Erupts As Trump’s 3 Favorite Words Are Turned Against Him

Stephen Colbert finds some irony in the latest news about the former guy.
As Donald Trump faces potential criminal charges as a result of the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but turn one of the former president’s favorite rally cries against him.

“To paraphrase an idiot and his bloodthirsty mob, ‘Lock him up!’” the “Late Show” host said.

The audience went wild and eventually began chanting it themselves.

“Wow, I’ve never had my own bloodthirsty mob before,” Colbert joked.

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

