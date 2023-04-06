Stephen Colbert Reveals 1 'Classified' Decor Idea For Trump's Mar-A-Lago

Stephen Colbert took aim at former President Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and compared one portion of the event to an unusually-themed prom.

“The Late Show” host mocked Trump’s “angry rally” during his monologue on Wednesday after he was charged with 34 felony criminal charges tied to hush money payments.

Advertisement

Colbert grilled the “truly weird procession” down an aisle at the country club event which included appearances from Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“They look like the prom court if the theme was ‘enchantment under arrest,’” Colbert quipped.

He later joked that the former president would inspire the country in the speech before roasting 45′s “Trump-hating” description of the case’s judge, Justice Juan Merchan, and his family.

“At least that’s one thing you and the judge have in common,” Colbert joked.

Trump, elsewhere in the speech, criticized the probe into his removal of classified documents from the White House and referred to it as “the boxes hoax.”

“You’re at Mar-a-Lago, everyone knows about the boxes, I’m pretty sure during that speech they used them as centerpieces,” he said before flashing a graphic of a “classified” box holding flowers.

Advertisement