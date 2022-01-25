Stephen Colbert Finds The Most Chilling Part Of The New Trump Revelations

Stephen Colbert found some disturbing details in the documents former President Donald Trump tried to keep away from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

One item was a draft of an executive order that would’ve authorized the U.S. military to seize voting machines.

“The only thing standing between us and authoritarian takeover would’ve been elderly poll workers,” Colbert said, then performed an impression of poll workers trying to stall Trump’s goons.

The “Late Show” host then cracked a joke about MyPillow boss and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, but had to interrupt himself for a moment.

“This is a true story,” Colbert said in disbelief. “Is this getting through to everyone here that [Trump] was going to militarize the election and seize the votes?”

The document also claimed that Trump had the authority to do so based on National Security Presidential Memoranda 13 and 21. Politico reported that the very existence of the second file had “not been previously reported.”

“That’s quite a way to learn that secret,” Colbert said. “That’s like getting a card from your parents: ’Happy 10th birthday. Love, Mom, Dad and Actual Dad.”