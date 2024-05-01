EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbertjuan merchan

Stephen Colbert Busts Trump's Favorite Myth About Himself After Judge's Smackdown

"The Late Show" host spots a trial moment that went south for the former president.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert is taking great joy in Judge Juan Merchan’s threat to jail Donald Trump for contempt if the former president continues to violate the gag order tied to his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Merchan said locking Trump up “may be necessary” if he keeps attacking witnesses, jurors and others linked to the case.

“I don’t know if it’s necessary for Trump,” Colbert said. “But I need it.”

Merchan ordered Trump to remove the social media posts that violated the order and fined him $9,000.

″$9,000 may not seem like a lot to a successful businessman,” Colbert said. “But what about to Trump?”

The former president likes to portray himself as a successful businessman, when in fact many of his ventures ― from a casino to steaks ― have flopped.

See more in Colbert’s Tuesday night monologue:

