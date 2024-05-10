EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbertstormy daniels

Stephen Colbert Exposes Trump's Most 'Stirringly Stupid' Moneymaking Scheme Yet

"The Late Show" host mocks the former president's bizarre attempt to get cash off his fans.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump has been selling sneakers, bibles and more as he attempts to raise cash in the face of nearly half a billion dollars in civil verdicts, but Stephen Colbert on Thursday spotted the strangest scheme yet.

“Trump sold NFTs with stirringly stupid images of him doing things like hanging out in space with a fire lion,” Colbert said.

This week, on an off-day from the former president’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, Trump held a dinner for fans who bought at least 47 of those NFTs, which cost $99 each.

“Some attendees also received physical cards with pieces of the suit and the tie that Trump was wearing when he was arrested in Georgia,” Colbert said. “The suit was actually kinda easy to do because the suit was already in scraps. Because that’s just how Trump gets undressed.”

The host of “The Late Show” then broke out an impression of Trump getting cut out of his “poly-blend prison” of a suit:

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

