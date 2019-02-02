Stephen Colbert Is So Shocked By Trump's NYT Interview That He Does An Extra Monologue

Stephen Colbert was so shocked by The New York Times’ interview with President Donald Trump that he had to talk about it. But there was only one problem, “The Late Show” aired a rerun Friday night.

That didn’t stop Colbert. He released a “mini-monologue” on the internet in which he called Trump “incoherent.” He described the president’s brain as being like “the maze on the kids’ menu” in a restaurant.

One of Colbert’s favorite Trump quotes from the interview published Thursday was:

“I lost massive amounts of money doing this job. This is not the money. This is one of the great losers of all time.”

“The Late Show” host was also baffled by Trump’s contention that The Times owed him at least “one good story.”

Check out the video above to see what Colbert said about Trump’s comments about his parents.