COMEDY

Colbert Taunts Trump With Visual Evidence Of How Obama Really Treated Children

The "Late Show" host has a fact-check for the president.

Stephen Colbert has a fact-check for President Donald Trump

Trump on Tuesday blamed President Barack Obama for separating children from their parents at the border, then tried to claim credit for ending the policy. 

President Obama separated children,” he claimed. “They had child separation. I was the one that changed it.”

Trump also claimed migrants are coming to the United States because without tough border policies, “it’s like a picnic, because ‘Let’s go to Disneyland.’”  

The “Late Show” host shot back: 

“True, true. You hear that all the time with these migrant families: ’My kids love not being terrorized by a narco-syndicate, but my favorite part has got to be the teacups.”  

Since Trump blamed Obama, Colbert dug up some photos that he said show the former president “is no angel” when it comes to children.

But it’s not what you’d expect: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
How The U.S. Caused A Border Crisis
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Barack Obama Family Separation Detained Children
CONVERSATIONS