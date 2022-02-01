Stephen Colbert's Brutal 'Pardon' For Trump Gets Bleeped By The Network

Donald Trump says that if he’s elected president again in 2024, he’ll pardon the mob of his supporters that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed attempt to overturn the presidential election.

That gave “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert an idea.

Advertisement

“Well, as long as you’re doling out pardons, fuck you,” he said, with one of those words bleeped by the network. Then, after a delay for his cheering audience, Colbert added: “Pardon my French.”