Stephen Colbert’s Donald Trump impression got a workout on Tuesday night.

The “Late Show” host read dramatically from the president’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which the comedian characterized as a “disorienting mishmash of dry legal language, mixed in with Trump’s signature angry-word smoothies.”

The letter, sent to the House leader ahead of Wednesday’s vote on two articles of impeachment, accuses Democrats of pursuing an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” against him and labels the articles of impeachment leveled against him as baseless and unconstitutional.

Colbert also noticed that Trump managed to slip in the Electoral College vote numbers from his 2016 win against Democrat Hillary Clinton ― “My God. Is there anywhere, any occasion he won’t brag about his Electoral College win?” he asked.

Check out Colbert’s roast below.

TONIGHT: Trump sends Speaker Pelosi a very angry letter! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/6H4Vo9ESWS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 18, 2019