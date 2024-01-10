What's Hot

Colbert Begs Viewers To Do Just 1 Thing After Trump's Bonkers New Claim

"The Late Show" host issued a call to action in response to the former president's latest courtroom argument.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert slammed the “insane idea” pushed by Donald Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday when they argued that he has “absolute immunity” for actions taken while president.

One Trump attorney even argued that a president can’t be prosecuted for ordering the assassination of a political rival unless impeached and convicted first.

Colbert summed it up: “Our commander-in-chief has godlike powers over life and death as long as his party controls the Senate.”

The very notion caused Colbert to deliver a plea to his viewers.

“I just wanna say: Please vote,” he said. “I’ve just said a lot of things about this guy and I want to live to see the next ‘Avatar’ movie.”

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue:

