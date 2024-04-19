EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Stephen Colbert

Seriously?!? Stephen Colbert Spots 'Unsettling' Poll Where Trump Has A Huge Lead

"The Late Show" host breaks down one of the strangest polls you'll ever see.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted what he called “comforting news” for Donald Trump: a new poll where he’s opened up a huge lead on President Joe Biden.

It’s not an election poll. Those remain close.

But Colbert found a poll with some off-kilter questions about Trump and Biden, asking such things as who would win a hot dog eating contest.

“The results of the poll are as unsettling as the contents of a hot dog,” Colbert said, noting that 58% of respondents chose Trump to chow down more dogs, versus just 13% who picked Biden.

“In the middle of a stressful court case, this must be so comforting news for Trump,” Colbert said, then mimicked an aide: “Uh, Mr. President, there’s gonna be weeks of humiliating testimony about your sexual infidelity. But I wanted you to know, you did just win a poll saying you could swallow much more pureed hog anus.”

That wasn’t the only bizarre question on the survey ― and not the only wild category where Trump has a massive edge on Biden.

Colbert broke it all down in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

