Stephen Colbert Hits The Jackpot With A Billion-Dollar Troll Of Trump

The "Late Show" host puts Trump's favorite conspiracy theory into a ridiculous new context.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert found a new way to troll former President Donald Trump with the help of Monday night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing.

No one hit the jackpot. Or, at least, that’s what the media wants you to think.

“We were getting ready to win this Powerball,” Colbert said. “Frankly, we did win this Powerball.”

That’s a direct play on Trump’s wild and unproven claims made after the 2020 election.

“We were getting ready to win this election,” Trump said. “Frankly, we did win this election.”

Check out how Colbert goes full MAGA-style conspiracy on the Powerball drawing in his Tuesday night monologue:

