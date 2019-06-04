Colbert Coins A New Term To Mock Trump's Claim He Didn't See Any UK Protests

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s claim that he was greeted by “thousands” of people cheering for him as he visited the United Kingdom.

Trump’s visit has been marred by a mix of noisy protests and apathy, as one of his routes was nearly devoid of spectators, with no one at all behind barriers designed to hold back crowds.

But Trump claimed otherwise in a news conference this week.

“There were thousands of people on the streets cheering,” Trump insisted. “And then I heard that there were protests, I said, ‘Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests.’”

That led the “Late Show” host to coin a new term for the protests Trump didn’t see:

TONIGHT: It's Day 2 of Trump's visit and the English decided to "Keep Calm and Carry On Protesting." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kC4mJ3B93P — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2019