Stephen Colbert Spots Extremely Weird Line In Trump's Latest Putin Praise

Stephen Colbert spent much of his Wednesday night monologue talking about the crisis in Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. And he noted at least one prominent American figure who was squarely in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s corner: Donald Trump.

The ex-president praised Putin’s moves as “genius.” Then, his admiration took what Colbert called a “strange turn.”

Advertisement

“And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force,” Trump gushed. “We could use that on our southern border.”

That left Colbert puzzled.

“So he wants Moscow to invade Mexico?” Colbert said, before performing an impression of Russians doing just that.