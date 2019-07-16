President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he doesn’t have a “racist bone” in his body... but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had a bone to pick with that claim.

Colbert delivered a quick summary of Trump’s past, from his never-retracted calls to execute the Central Park Five, who were ultimately exonerated, to his “birther” attacks on former President Barack Obama and more.

“Racism is your brand!” Colbert said. “It’s like Col. Sanders saying, ‘I don’t have a finger-lickin’ bone in my body.”

Trump this weekend fired off a series of racist tweets against several women of color serving in Congress, telling them to “go back” to their own countries, even though they are U.S. citizens, then doubled down on those attacks.

On Tuesday, the House voted largely along party lines to condemn the comments as racist.