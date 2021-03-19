Colbert Shows How Trump's Racist Lies Led To Mass Shooting In Damning Supercut

Stephen Colbert says former President Donald Trump bears a “particular responsibility” for expressing and amplifying the hatred that led to this week’s deadly shooting spree in Atlanta.

Police say Robert Aaron Long, 21, fatally shot eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

Colbert noted the attack comes after Trump spent much of 2020 using anti-Asian rhetoric and slurs in front of his cheering throngs in attempt to deflect blame for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s clearly just using hate as a tool to blame his own failings on a foreign country,” Colbert said after playing a supercut of Trump using ethnic slurs.

He added:

“This will always be part of his legacy. He will always be remembered as a hateful man who left a stain not just on the White House pillows, but on our whole society by inviting his MAGA minions to an all-you-can-hate racist buffet.”

“I hope one day he’ll come to understand how much pain he’s caused,” Colbert said, before correcting himself: “I’m sorry, I misread that. I hope one day he sits on his own balls. Like, really hard.”

Check out his full monologue below:

Colbert also called out the 12 Republican lawmakers who voted against honoring those who protected Congress during the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Tuesday’s vote was nearly unanimous as lawmakers from both parties approved the Congressional Gold Medals.

But Colbert named and shamed the 12 who refused, calling them “The Legion Of Dumb.”