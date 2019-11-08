Colbert Has A Painfully Honest Answer To Trump's Big Rally Question

President Donald Trump asked... and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was ready with an answer.

Speaking in Louisiana this week, the president praised his own rallies.

“So, is there any place you would rather be than at a Trump rally on a beautiful, wonderful evening in Louisiana?” the president asked the crowd.

That inspired Colbert to tick off a list of places he’d rather be:

TONIGHT: After being booed at sports arenas for the last few weeks, Trump finally found some cheers at a MAGA-KAG rally. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fsHH9BuzAT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 8, 2019