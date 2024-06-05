Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Hell Over Baffling Word Salad Claim About Heaven

“Religion is such a great thing, it keeps you, y’know, there’s something to be good about. You want to be good,” he said. “When you have something like that, you want to be good. You want to go to heaven, OK? You want to go to heaven. If you don’t have heaven, you almost say, ‘What’s the reason? Why do I have to be good? Let’s not be good, what difference does it make.’”