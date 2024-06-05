Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Hell Over Baffling Word Salad Claim About Heaven

Stephen Colbert wasn’t impressed by Donald Trump’s answer when asked about his relationship with God during a Fox News interview over the weekend.
“I do very well with the evangelicals, I love the evangelicals,” Trump said, then unleashed a wild word salad.
“Religion is such a great thing, it keeps you, y’know, there’s something to be good about. You want to be good,” he said. “When you have something like that, you want to be good. You want to go to heaven, OK? You want to go to heaven. If you don’t have heaven, you almost say, ‘What’s the reason? Why do I have to be good? Let’s not be good, what difference does it make.’”
Colbert tried to sum it up.
“So the reason to be good is because of heaven,” he said. “That’s like a kid saying, ’If it’s not for the Elf on the Shelf, I would murder my parents. But [it’s] there, and I want presents.”
