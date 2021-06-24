Stephen Colbert Answers Trump's 'Ominous' Rhyme With A Scathing Poem Of His Own

Stephen Colbert noticed the most “ominous” part of Donald Trump’s statement earlier this week.
It wasn’t when the former president attacked late-night comics such as Colbert, but rather his closing line, which was done in rhyme: “2024 or before!” That’s a nod to a QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump could seize office before the 2024 election ― some even believe it will happen in August of this year ― and it led to a chorus of boos from Colbert’s “Late Show” audience.
Colbert fired back at Trump with a rhyme of his own:
“I think you’re 2021...and done.”
He also broke out his Trump impression, possibly for the very last time.
Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue:
