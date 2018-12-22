Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” waxed a little historical Friday on his last show before the Christmas holiday.

“The president reportedly will spend 16 days at Mar-a-Lago during the holidays,” Colbert said Friday of President Donald Trump, who later changed plans and stayed in the White House.

“Here’s fun,” Colbert added. “Coincidentally, Richard Nixon went to Mar-a-Lago a month before he resigned the presidency.”

Nixon, who was under threat of impeachment, announced his resignation on Aug. 8, 1974, and it became effective the following day.

On Friday night’s show, Colbert raised his eyes upward and intoned: “Please! Oh, history, please repeat yourself! We did our part by not learning from you.”