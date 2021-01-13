President Donald Trump is reportedly blaming “antifa people” for last week’s deadly violence in the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by his own supporters. So “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert stepped in with a fact-check on Tuesday night.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Colbert asked, adding:

“You invited those rioters to your rally in Washington. They were wearing your shirts, your hats, waving your flag. And they cheered when you told them to go to march on the Capitol.”

Colbert said future neurologists will hold up images from the riot, showing Trump supporters in Trump gear and waving Trump flags, then ask them to name the people in the picture.

“And if they don’t say, ‘They’re MAGA people,’ you know it’s time to take away their car keys,” he said.

Colbert also played a clip from a news conference by Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, describing the arrests and investigation so far as “just the tip of the iceberg.” Colbert called that an apt metaphor.

“The MAGA crowd has a lot in common with icebergs: Cold, white and when the heat is on, they just melt before your eyes,” he said.

Watch his full monologue below: