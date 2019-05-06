COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Taunts America's 'Royal Baby' Donald Trump In Scathing New Takedown

The "Late Show" host said the presidency is now in its "terrible twos."

Stephen Colbert shared some “royal baby” news with his “Late Show” audience on Monday... but not THAT royal baby. 

On the day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a son, Colbert said America has its own royal baby: President Donald Trump

Since his presidency is now two years old, he cracked that it’s now in its “terrible twos” as he tore into the president’s latest “tantrum” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.  

Along the way, Colbert broke out his Trump impression to navigate a lengthy tweetstorm with a sea of dot-dot-dots:

