EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump The Only Score That Matters, And It's A Blowout

The "Late Show" host says Trump is ahead in the one contest no one wants to win.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert said the special counsel’s decision on Thursday not to seek charges against President Joe Biden in the classified documents case means Donald Trump is still ahead in the one contest no one wants to win.

“If you’re in a fantasy league for presidential indictments, it’s still Trump 91, every other president ever, zero,” he said, referring to the 91 felony counts Trump is facing across four different cases.

Colbert said the report could still hurt Biden in November.

“Polls show half the country is not willing to vote for an un-indicted non-criminal,” he cracked.

See more in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot