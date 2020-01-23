‘We’re Doomed!’ Colbert Shows What Twitter Really Cared About During Impeachment

Stephen Colbert praised Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for “courageously” laying out the case against President Donald Trump during the Senate trial on his impeachment.

“Whether or not President Trump is removed from office, history will not forgive those who looked the other way at his abuses or forget those who stepped into the breach at this moment of crisis,” he said solemnly.

So what were the top trending topics on Twitter as Schiff made the case against the president?

Numbers one and two weren’t what Colbert expected.

“We’re doomed,” he cracked.

TONIGHT: It's Day Two of Trump's impeachment trial and Rep. Adam Schiff is not messing around. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/duJAmdmTir — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 23, 2020