Stephen Colbert Perfectly Sums Up Trump's 'Offer' To End The Shutdown

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s latest plan to end the government shutdown.
Trump on Saturday offered to temporarily restore some DACA and TPS protections for immigrants in exchange for funding for his border wall.
But as the “Late Show” host pointed out, those are protections that Trump himself took away:
