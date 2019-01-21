COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Perfectly Sums Up Trump's 'Offer' To End The Shutdown

The "Late Show" host shows how easy it was for Democrats to say "no."

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s latest plan to end the government shutdown. 

Trump on Saturday offered to temporarily restore some DACA and TPS protections for immigrants in exchange for funding for his border wall. 

But as the “Late Show” host pointed out, those are protections that Trump himself took away: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
State Parks You Can Visit During The Shutdown
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Celebrities Politics and Government