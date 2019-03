Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump’s low-energy defense of himself on Tuesday.

The president slammed the new investigation launched by House Democrats on Monday.

But the “Late Show” host noticed just how low-key Trump was as he spoke.

“It’s just so sad when his heart’s not in it,” Colbert cracked. “He’s like an aging singer doing his 16th show of the week in Branson to a half-empty room.”

See his full takedown here: