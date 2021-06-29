Colbert Burns Trump With Actual Clips From His Rambling, Incoherent Speech

Stephen Colbert wasn’t impressed by Donald Trump’s weekend rally given that the former president didn’t show up with any new material.

Instead, it was the same old gripes and grievances, with lines lifted straight out of his previous rallies.

At one point, the “Late Show” host held up a lighter, like a fan at a concert ― except he did it for a very different reason.

“Let me be clear: this lighter does not indicate that I’m excited,” Colbert said. “You’re just so boring I’d rather set myself on fire!”

But the wildest lines on the show weren’t his quips. They were Trump’s actual comments as Colbert played a series of clips of flubs and misspeaks from the speech, including a claim that astronaut Neil Armstrong was sent “to a plant.”

