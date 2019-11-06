Colbert Chases Trump Off The Deep End With ‘Star Is Born’ Impeachment Serenade

Stephen Colbert is singing a new tune for President Donald Trump.

Trump randomly name-checked the film “A Star Is Born” during a rally in Kentucky this week.

So the “Late Show” host responded by giving “Shallow” an impeachment-infused makeover:

Colbert also dove into the latest developments from the impeachment inquiry, including the revised testimony from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

The president touted Sondland’s initial testimony as proof of no quid pro quo arrangement to offer U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Trump’s political rivals.

Sondland’s update, however, changes that ― and Colbert has a guess as to why Sondland was so quick to revise his testimony:

TONIGHT: Trump's not going to want to read this new transcript of Sondland's revised testimony. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/EdO0F17833 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 6, 2019