One of President Donald Trump’s favorite insult is to compare people to dogs.
But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Trump’s now in the doghouse himself after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked to postpone the State of the Union address.
“Trump acts like the big dog,” Colbert cracked. “But she won’t let the dog into her House because she knows he’s going to poop everywhere.”
See his full takedown below:
