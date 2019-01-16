COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Takes Trump's Favorite Insult And Turns It Right Back At Him

The "Late Show" host said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just put the president in his place.

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite insult is to compare people to dogs

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Trump’s now in the doghouse himself after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked to postpone the State of the Union address. 

“Trump acts like the big dog,” Colbert cracked. “But she won’t let the dog into her House because she knows he’s going to poop everywhere.” 

See his full takedown below: 

