Stephen Colbert Uncovers Bizarre Hidden Detail About Trump's '100% Weird' New Pitch

Stephen Colbert said that MAGA fans who buy the Bible that Donald Trump is selling might find an unexpected problem with their $60 purchase.
“If you head to the ‘God Bless The USA Bible’s’ website, you can find frequently asked questions, and in there is this 100% real, 100% weird query: ‘What if my Bible has sticky pages?’” Colbert said.
The question is indeed on the FAQ page.
“This is a frequently asked question?” Colbert said. “Evidently, the workers at the Bible factory really get excited over the word ‘begat.’”
The Bible, which Trump is promoting with country singer Lee Greenwood, contains the lyrics to Greenwood’s hit song and Trump rally staple “God Bless The USA.” It also contains texts of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
“It’s just like any other good book,” Colbert cracked. “Except in the middle of this one, there’s a centerfold.”
Colbert also found that the Bible has been around for a few years, even before Trump’s endorsement this week, and 79% of reviewers have given it just one star.
“The one positive review said. ‘Five out of five stars. Sticky! Just the way I like ‘em!’” Colbert said.
See more in his Wednesday night monologue: