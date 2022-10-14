Stephen Colbert Hilariously Tries To Goad Trump Into Making A Massive Mistake

“The former president doesn’t want the opportunity to defend himself on national television,” Colbert said. “I mean, even if he is the only person who could get up there and set the record straight, stick it to Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff, and prove this whole thing is a witch hunt. It would be watched by too many people on the biggest stage in the world. I mean, he doesn’t want to be the center of attention. He’d get the highest TV ratings in history. He doesn’t want to go up there and yell to the committee, ‘You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth! You also can’t handle Truth Social, which is why no one is signing up,’ right?”