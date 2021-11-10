Entertainment

'High Stakes, Low IQ': Stephen Colbert Trashes Trump 'Dumdums' Named In New Subpoena

The "Late Show" host tears into the Trump allies who attempted a "heist on democracy.”
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert mocked the associates of Donald Trump who were named in new subpoenas to testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Or as Colbert called them, “a collection of powerful dumdums who helped orchestrate the last-ditch efforts to steal the election, a high-stakes low-IQ heist on democracy.”

Colbert observed that one person summoned by Congress was former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a move he called “surprising.”

“I thought he could only be summoned by sacrificing a goat,” Colbert said.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue.

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbertcapitol riot stephen miller