'High Stakes, Low IQ': Stephen Colbert Trashes Trump 'Dumdums' Named In New Subpoena

Stephen Colbert mocked the associates of Donald Trump who were named in new subpoenas to testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Or as Colbert called them, “a collection of powerful dumdums who helped orchestrate the last-ditch efforts to steal the election, a high-stakes low-IQ heist on democracy.”

Advertisement

Colbert observed that one person summoned by Congress was former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a move he called “surprising.”

“I thought he could only be summoned by sacrificing a goat,” Colbert said.