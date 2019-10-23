Colbert Hits Trump's Self-Congratulatory Speech With A Brutal Fact-Check

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he is being congratulated for his disastrous decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria and allow Turkey to attack America’s Kurdish allies.

“You have to hand it to the guy,” cracked “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “He is willing to call his most disastrous blunders his greatest victories.”

Colbert slammed the move as a “complete betrayal” of the Kurds ― and noted that a House vote to condemn the move passed 354-60.

“That is the sort of bipartisanship you only see in like naming a post office,” he said. “In fact, Congress has just approved the Donald Trump Syria Policy Sucks Forever Stamp.”

And he also said that if Trump is being congratulated for the move, as he claims, it’s not in the way the president thinks:

TONIGHT: Trump handed a great victory to his closest ally: Vladimir Putin. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/D4VcR4uCbc — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 24, 2019

The United Nations said 180,000 people ― including 80,000 children ― have been displaced since Trump’s decision.