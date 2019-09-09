Colbert Answers Trump’s Big Question In The Most Obvious Way Possible

President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan to host Taliban militants at Camp David close to the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has left Americans stunned... including “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“Does Donald Trump not know what 9/11 is?” he asked on Monday night, then he played a clip showing the president confusingly referring to it as “7/11.”

Trump said he canceled planned peace talks after a Taliban attack in Kabul on Saturday left at least 12 dead, including a U.S. service member.

Trump asked: “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

Given the Taliban’s track record, Colbert was ready with an answer that should’ve been pretty obvious to the president: