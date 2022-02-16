Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With The Only Tax Advice He May Need From Now On

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dumped him this week amid a fraud investigation, and Stephen Colbert was standing by with a zinger.

“If there’s any karma in this world, they dropped him for a younger, hotter client,” Colbert cracked.

Advertisement

That means Trump is looking for a new accounting firm. Given the allegations against him and the Trump Organization, Colbert was ready with a suggestion:

The former president’s business is being investigated for tax and bank fraud. His accounting firm dropped his company as a client and they’ll need someone to do their taxes. We suggest: pic.twitter.com/TGiUIECp5J — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 16, 2022

Colbert also noted reports that banks could call Trump’s loans based on this new information.

“He could lose everything,” Colbert said, then shared an image of a potential new home for Trump if he’s forced out of Mar-a-Lago.

Check it out in Colbert’s Tuesday night monologue: