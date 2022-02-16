Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With The Only Tax Advice He May Need From Now On

Trump is looking for a new accounting firm after his old one dropped him.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dumped him this week amid a fraud investigation, and Stephen Colbert was standing by with a zinger.

“If there’s any karma in this world, they dropped him for a younger, hotter client,” Colbert cracked.

That means Trump is looking for a new accounting firm. Given the allegations against him and the Trump Organization, Colbert was ready with a suggestion:

Colbert also noted reports that banks could call Trump’s loans based on this new information.

“He could lose everything,” Colbert said, then shared an image of a potential new home for Trump if he’s forced out of Mar-a-Lago.

Check it out in Colbert’s Tuesday night monologue:

