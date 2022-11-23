Stephen Colbert Taunts Eric Trump Over Possible Family Secret Hidden In Tax Docs

Stephen Colbert excitedly shared some breaking news with his “Late Show” audience on Tuesday as the Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get Donald Trump’s tax documents.

That’s a battle that’s been taking place since 2019.

“We were so innocent,” Colbert reminisced. “N95 was just a bingo number. Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale. And January 6th was just National Bean Day.”

Trump has tried to keep his tax documents from Democrats in Congress, but the court ruling finally puts an end to those efforts. Colbert noted that three members of the court were appointed by Trump.

“Normally, to get three people to reject his requests, he has to marry them,” Colbert cracked.

He spotted one potential revelation with implications for Trump’s family.

“Now, we can finally find out if he wrote off Eric as a loss,” Colbert cracked.