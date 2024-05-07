EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Show

Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump Over Truly Weird Moment With His Big-Money Donors

"The Late Show" host spotted a bizarre encounter at a fundraiser for the former president.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert broke out into song to troll Donald Trump over a bizarre Mar-a-Lago event in which well-heeled donors paid $40,000 and up to attend.

Trump reportedly complained about all the pictures the donors wanted, declared that anyone who didn’t get a pic didn’t pay enough, and said he preferred a wedding that was also being held at Mar-a-Lago because the wedding paid him more, according to the Washington Post.

Colbert broke out his Trump impression ― but with a twist: He sang a verse of TLC’s “No Scrubs,” with with lyrics updated for the situation.

“Hey donors, I don’t want no scrub. A scrub is a guy who won’t get no pic with me. Hang by the big shrimp tray at the lunch buffet wavin’ a dollar at me,” he sang.

See more in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue:

