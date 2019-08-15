COMEDY

Colbert Absolutely Loves This Genius Plan To Troll Trump In His Own Home

The "Late Show" host really wants to see this happen.

Stephen Colbert on Thursday shared news of a petition to change the name of a stretch of Fifth Avenue in New York outside Trump Tower to honor President Barack Obama

That would change the address of President Donald Trump’s Manhattan home ― and the crown jewel in his real estate portfolio ― to 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

“Lord, please,” Colbert called out. “Lord, if you love me at all, make that happen.”  

So far, more than 300,000 people have signed the petition

Elizabeth Rowin, who started the petition, told Newsweek the campaign began “as a joke.”

Now, however, she claims “several” members of the City Council plan to look into it. 

